What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians compete in water polo, skateboarding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Olympians are still going strong in Tokyo.

Here’s what they’re competing in on Tuesday:

― Water Polo

Hawaii’s Jessie Smith and Team USA will square off against Team Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinals Tuesday.

Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 7 p.m.

― Skateboarding

Hawaii’s Jordyn Barratt (Team USA) will compete in the women’s skateboarding park qualification and final Tuesday.

Watch starting at 2 p.m. online. The finals begin at 5:30 p.m.

