What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians compete in water polo, skateboarding
Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Olympians are still going strong in Tokyo.
Here’s what they’re competing in on Tuesday:
― Water Polo
Hawaii’s Jessie Smith and Team USA will square off against Team Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinals Tuesday.
Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 7 p.m.
― Skateboarding
Hawaii’s Jordyn Barratt (Team USA) will compete in the women’s skateboarding park qualification and final Tuesday.
Watch starting at 2 p.m. online. The finals begin at 5:30 p.m.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.