Wearing masks, Hawaii’s public school kids return for a new school year with in-person learning

By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donning masks along with their backpacks, Hawaii’s 165,000 public school students returned to classrooms across the state on Tuesday morning.

State officials assured parents their children would be safe, saying that universal mask wearing, vaccinations and social distancing would keep the potential for new cases down.

The return to class is a big moment for Hawaii’s 257 public schools.

In the 2020-21 school year, most students spent much of their week learning remotely, leading to growing fears about learning loss. Some students, especially older ones, were on full distance learning.

At Ewa Makai Middle School on Tuesday, they were taking it slow for the first day.

Only sixth graders were on campus Tuesday.

“We always know it’s a tough transition going from elementary school to middle,” said Principal Kim Sanders. “We wanted to make them comfortable and have a dry run.”

The Campbell-Kapolei complex has several schools offering distance learning, but Ewa Makai Middle does not.

“Online learning was really tough,” Sanders said. “We really wanted to encourage parents to send their kids back and we have a very safe school. We have a air purifiers in every school, sinks, and air conditioning with a UV lighting system.”

If a student is at a school that does not offer distance learning, they can submit a geographical exception to a school that is, and it’s up to that receiving school as far as their capacity, according to Complex Area Superintendent Sean Tajima.

“We have had a few parents voice that they’re not comfortable sending their kids to school,” Tajima said. “And we totally understand and respect that. But most have been trusting us that our schools are safe and are ready to send their kids to school.”

Tajima said that the Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area has about 3% of its students enrolled in online learning. He said most parents were eager to get back to full in-person learning.

“As a parent, I’m super excited that the students are back on campus because I know my kids have been craving to go back,” said Michelle Suzuki, a parent of a sixth grader.

“They get to meet their friends again, see their teachers, and they don’t have to have mom instruct at home.”

