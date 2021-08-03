UH football cornerbacks coach Laiu Moeakiola leaves program, former ‘Bow McCloud takes over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii football announced Monday afternoon that cornerbacks coach Laiu Moeakiola has left the program for personal reasons.

The announcement comes as the UH football team is currently in their second week of fall camp.

The ‘Bows have also promoted defensive quality control coach Kim McCloud to the cornerbacks coaching position heading into the 2021 season.

Best wishes to Laiu Moeakiola @CoachLaiu, who has left the program for personal reasons. Former Rainbow Warrior Kim McCloud will take over as cornerbacks coach this season.#HawaiiFB #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/jgauL1EiXx — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 3, 2021

Moeakiola was entering his second season as a defensive backs coach with the Rainbow Warriors after he was in charge of the safeties unit last season.

During his first year with the program, Moeakiola helped the ‘Bows finish in the top 25 nationally in interceptions and passing yards allowed.

In college, Moeakiola played under Todd Graham at Arizona State where the standout linebacker served as the Sun Devils’ team captain for two seasons.

McCloud — a former ‘Bows defensive back from 1987-1990 — coached in the islands before his college coaching career where McCloud served as Kaiser High School’s defensive coordinator from 1995-1996.

Prior to joining the UH coaching staff last year, McCloud coached at eight other collegiate football programs, most recently at Syracuse where he served as the assistant head coach from 2016-2018, and as the Orange’s cornerbacks coach for the 2018-2019 season.

UH football training camp continues this week as the ‘Bows prepare for their first game of the season against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on August 28.

