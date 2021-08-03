Two more prep football games scheduled for opening weekend scratched due to COVID-19 issues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend, eight Hawaii high school football games were slated to kickoff the 2021 season — or so we thought.

As of now, there are only five games remaining in Hawaii’s scheduled return to prep football.

According to OIA football director Harold Tanaka, this Friday’s non-league games featuring Campbell at Waipahu and Aiea at Leilehua have been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

The announcement comes after Kamehameha had its Open Division game against Mililani postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Warriors program.

It has not yet been released if and when Kamehameha v.s. Mililani will be rescheduled.

On Monday, Kamehameha Schools sent an email to parents saying that all student athletes on the Kapalama campus must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 2 to participate in fall or winter sports — the mandate also requires coaches and staff to receive the shot as well.

Based on the current Tier 5 measures, all games will be restricted to a 50% capacity limit.

The games currently remaining on this weekend’s schedule are Punahou at Kailua and Castle at Kapolei on Friday, while Kaiser at Iolani, Pearl City at Moanalua and Damien at Radford kickoff on Saturday.

This weekend could feature the first high school football games in the Islands since 2019 as last year’s entire prep season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

