Oahu’s Tri Bourne reflects on unlikely Olympic journey

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics push on, some of Hawaii’s Olympians are making the long trip back to...
As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics push on, some of Hawaii's Olympians are making the long trip back to the islands following tough losses.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics push on, some of Hawaii’s Olympians are making the long trip back to the islands following tough losses.

One of those being Oahu’s Tri Bourne, who’s road to Tokyo was unlikely and only would have happened in the age of the pandemic — filling in for fellow local boy Taylor Crabb after a positive COVID-19 test.

Bourne taking the spot with two days notice, playing beach volleyball on the world’s biggest stage.

Getting paired with four-time Olympian Jake Gibb, the two went on a run that most didn’t see coming. Going all the way to the quarterfinals before getting knocked out of the tournament by Germany.

Following the loss and the unexpected journey to the games, Bourne shared a heart felt post on Instagram looking back at his time in Tokyo.

“This trip has obviously been extremely special.” Bourne said in his post. “I’m not sure what memories will stand out the most as time passes but at this moment something that really stands out about this experience is the feeling of team.”

Bourne went on to thank the rest of the United States beach volleyball team, especially his partner Gibb and longtime veteran Phil Dalhausser who both announced their retirement after their losses.

“Mahalo for everything you guys have done to pave the path.” Bourne said.

