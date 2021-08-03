Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Now hiring: In-person job fair happening at the Blaisdell Center this week

HNN File
HNN File
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upcoming job fair will be held this week at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

The Career Expo 2021 will be happening in-person following three virtual fairs held during the height of the pandemic. The event aims to connect potential employees with national and local companies for career opportunities.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, ProService Hawaii are just two of the employers seeking to hire, in addition to dozens of other local organizations.

The event is free to attend and job seekers are suggested to arrive in business attire with resume in hand. It will be held on Wednesday Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will also have their temperatures checked, be required to wear a mask, and show either proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID test.

For more information on the event, click here. Preregistration suggested.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Evacuation order for Waikoloa Village lifted, but residents urged to remain prepared
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Hawaii School
As COVID cases spike, parents want distance learning options ahead of new school year

Latest News

Vaccine clinic at Pier 2 to close after the end of July.
Hawaii Pacific Health closes Pier 2 vaccination clinic, relocates vaccination efforts
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
Hawaii School
Despite Hawaii’s ongoing surge in cases, governor says it’s safe for students to return to class
DOH officials say there isn't a specific case count that would cause schools to close.
DOH hopes safety measures will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii's schools