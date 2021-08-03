Now hiring: In-person job fair happening at the Blaisdell Center this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upcoming job fair will be held this week at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

The Career Expo 2021 will be happening in-person following three virtual fairs held during the height of the pandemic. The event aims to connect potential employees with national and local companies for career opportunities.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, ProService Hawaii are just two of the employers seeking to hire, in addition to dozens of other local organizations.

The event is free to attend and job seekers are suggested to arrive in business attire with resume in hand. It will be held on Wednesday Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will also have their temperatures checked, be required to wear a mask, and show either proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID test.

For more information on the event, click here. Preregistration suggested.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.