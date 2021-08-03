Tributes
Kamehameha Schools Kapalama requiring COVID vaccine for athletes, coaches

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:49 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID vaccines will be a requirement for student athletes at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.

This was announced Monday to families with prospective athletes wanting to participate in Fall or Winter sports.

The school is requiring proof of vaccination by Oct. 2. Coaches and staff will also need to get the shot.

In a letter to parents, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama said, “While athletic integrity and the spirit of sportsmanship are important, our primary concern is for the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff. Therefore, we have decided that participation in all KSK individual and team sports will be available only to student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff who have registered proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with KS.”

Until the Oct. 2 deadline, the schools says they will conduct weekly screening tests for all individuals who are not vaccinated.

It is unclear if other Kamehameha School campuses will follow this policy.

HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
HNN File
Hawaii’s health care system showing signs of strain as COVID cases continue to soar
HNN
HNN Hospital
