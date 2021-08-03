Kamehameha Schools Kapalama requiring COVID vaccine for athletes, coaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID vaccines will be a requirement for student athletes at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.

This was announced Monday to families with prospective athletes wanting to participate in Fall or Winter sports.

The school is requiring proof of vaccination by Oct. 2. Coaches and staff will also need to get the shot.

In a letter to parents, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama said, “While athletic integrity and the spirit of sportsmanship are important, our primary concern is for the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff. Therefore, we have decided that participation in all KSK individual and team sports will be available only to student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff who have registered proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with KS.”

Until the Oct. 2 deadline, the schools says they will conduct weekly screening tests for all individuals who are not vaccinated.

It is unclear if other Kamehameha School campuses will follow this policy.

