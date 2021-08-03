Tributes
HFD investigating cause of apartment fire in Punchbowl

HFD is investigating a blaze that broke out from a Punchbowl-area apartment.
HFD is investigating a blaze that broke out from a Punchbowl-area apartment.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out from an apartment building in the Punchbowl area late Monday.

It happened on Captain Cook Avenue just before midnight.

Six HFD units, with 22 personnel arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story building.

Fire officials said crews had trouble accessing the blaze due to what they called “hoarder conditions” — when there’s an excessive amount of items in one area.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the fire, but two people were displaced.

Damage is estimated at $148,000.

There were no smoke detectors in the apartment, officials said.

