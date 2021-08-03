Tributes
Hawaii’s Micah Christenson shares his thoughts on the USA men’s volleyball teams Olympic run

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s volleyball team has completed their run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Featured on the team is Honolulu’s own Micah Christenson, along with fellow local boys Erik and Kawika Shoji.

After the loss, Christenson dedicated an Instagram post to share his thoughts on the outcome of this year’s games.

“I believe the great ones put everything on the line each and everyday where they are completely vulnerable to be judged,” said Christenson in an Instagram post. “Vulnerable to the possibility of succeeding, and also vulnerable to possibly coming up short while giving all you have.”

Team USA suffered a devastating loss to Argentina in three-straight sets ― ultimately determining their fate in the tournament.

Christenson said the team did not finish how they wanted to, but everything was left out on the court and they will be back stronger.

