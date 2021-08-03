Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 389 new COVID infections Tuesday and one additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 538.

Of the new cases Tuesday:

268 were on Oahu

64 on Hawaii Island

Six on Kauai

31 on Maui

There were also 20 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, Hawaii has logged 3,802 infections. The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hawaii has seen a total of 43,616 cases.

Meanwhile, 60.3% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated while 67.2% have gotten at least one shot.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

