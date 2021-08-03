Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 389 new COVID cases, one additional fatality

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 389 new COVID infections Tuesday and one additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 538.

Of the new cases Tuesday:

  • 268 were on Oahu
  • 64 on Hawaii Island
  • Six on Kauai
  • 31 on Maui

There were also 20 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, Hawaii has logged 3,802 infections. The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hawaii has seen a total of 43,616 cases.

Meanwhile, 60.3% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated while 67.2% have gotten at least one shot.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are returning to campus amid a rise in COVID cases.
Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students return to campus for new academic year amid COVID surge
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 365 COVID cases, pushing number of infections in past 14 days above 3,500
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Medical Examiner
2 people who died in separate Oahu drownings over the weekend identified

Latest News

Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Wearing masks, Hawaii’s public school kids return for a new school year with in-person learning
Students are returning to campus amid a rise in COVID cases.
Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students return to campus for new academic year amid COVID surge
Chaminade University’s fall semester begins on Aug. 23. That’s the day when approximately 2,000...
Chaminade University installs space-tested tech to protect students from COVID
Many of the 128 formerly homeless people living in Kahauki Village, an affordable housing...
End of eviction protections puts formerly homeless Oahu families at risk again