Forecast: Breezy winds continue with minor splashes

By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far north of the state will drive breezy trades through the week. Scattered showers will favor windward and mauka areas primarily during the overnight and morning hours. Leeward areas will continue to remain mostly dry. The continued dryness over leeward areas, combined with breezy trade winds, could elevate fire weather concerns once again this week.

The strong trades will continue to produce rough and slightly elevated surf along east facing shores. As the trades start to decrease, we expect the surf heights to decline to near the summertime averages by Wednesday onward. South and southeast swell will continue to keep south facing shores from going flat through mid-week. A small south-southwest swell is currently expected to arrive Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

