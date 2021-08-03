Tributes
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting

It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:05 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Latino community leaders on Tuesday to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform and the need to protect “the sacred, constitutional right to vote.”

The group also will mark the second anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The shooting, which was investigated as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism, has been described as the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern American history.

Prosecutors said Patrick Crusius traveled to the store with the intent of killing immigrants and Mexicans.

Defense attorneys claimed he was in a psychotic state when he committed the crimes and suffers from mental disabilities.

Crusius is currently facing 90 federal charges in the incident, including capital murder and hate crime charges.

A hearing to reschedule the trial was set to take place Tuesday, but it was postponed until November due to a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

