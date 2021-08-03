Bail set at $660K for Hawaii Island felon after raid turns up guns, drugs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii island man with 10 prior felony convictions has been charged with new firearms and drug-related offenses.

Prosecutors charged Loran Gross of Mountain View with 22 offenses after a massive bust at his home last week Friday.

Detectives found over 27 pounds of dried marijuana, more than 230 live marijuana plants, 14 rifles, and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Police also found a semi-automatic hand gun, along with drug paraphernalia.

He was taken in to custody, charged and made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday. His bail is set at $660,000.

