Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Evacuation order for Waikoloa Village lifted, but residents urged to remain prepared
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Hawaii School
As COVID cases spike, parents want distance learning options ahead of new school year

Latest News

Loran Jeffrey Gross was arrested and charged after his home was raided last week.
Bail set at $660K for Hawaii Island felon after raid turns up guns, drugs
Jordyn Barratt
What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians compete in water polo, skateboarding
HNN File Image
Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act