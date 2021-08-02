Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Women jumping into Double Dutch create an exercise movement

By WBBM staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - It’s a childhood pastime turned modern-day workout.

“When we jumped Double Dutch, that was a happy place,” said Pamela Robinson, founder of the 40+ Double Dutch Club.

“Get fit while you’re having fun doing it,” said group member Stephanie Roberts.

The idea hopped into Robinson’s head a few years back at a Memorial Day party.

The 40+ Double Dutch Club started with a group in the south suburbs of Chicago so busy with their families and jobs they struggled to find time for fitness.

“But now there are so many women who are realizing the importance of making the time,” Robinson said.

Word started to get out about the group, and soon they grew to other parts of Chicago and other parts of the country.

Members from those other chapters flew into Chicago for their first National Play Day, held Saturday and Sunday.

“We have women flying in from New York, from Orlando, from Arizona,” Robinson said.

Florence Ellis is just in from New York City. She discovered the group on Facebook and got people hopping all over the Big Apple, “the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island.”

But with COVID cases rising, the group had to adjust on the fly.

Robinson said they consulted with the city’s health department and required negative COVID tests at the national play date, even for vaccinated members.

“We’re taking whatever safety recommendations we need to because we want to protect all of our sisters who are coming in,” Robinson said.

Some of the members met each other in person for the first time.

“When I joined this movement, I felt like I had sisters who held me close near and dear,” Roberts said.

It’s a safe bet they’ll jump right into a lasting friendship.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Evacuation order for Waikoloa Village lifted, but residents urged to remain prepared
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Hawaii School
As COVID cases spike, parents want distance learning options ahead of new school year

Latest News

A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics with gesture to support oppressed communities
A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Turtle flies through windshield in Florida
A grave marker for an unknown casualty from the USS Arizona is shown at the National Memorial...
Families urge using new DNA tech to ID dozens of USS Arizona unknowns
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US to evacuate journalists, aid workers from Afghanistan