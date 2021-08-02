Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

USA’s Carey wins gold in women’s floor exercise after Biles withdraws

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's...
Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:48 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal on floor exercise.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Evacuation order for Waikoloa Village lifted, but residents urged to remain prepared
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

Latest News

The massive bill is the result of months of negotiation with Democrats and Republicans finally...
Lawmakers finalize text of $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Hawaii Democrats expect big turnout Saturday for presidential vote
Hawaii Democrats expect big turnout Saturday for presidential vote
Kapolei will soon have the biggest church in Hawaii
Kapolei will soon have the biggest church in Hawaii
Sheraton Princess Kaiulani celebrates Easter 2016
Sheraton Princess Kaiulani celebrates Easter 2016
Lottery will feature moderately priced Kakaako apartments
Lottery will feature moderately priced Kakaako apartments