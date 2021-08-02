Tributes
USA men’s water polo team extends losing streak with 5-14 loss to Greece

USA Water Polo
USA Water Polo(@usawp)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA men’s water polo team falls to Greece in their final match of pool play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

After Sunday’s 5-14 loss, Team USA holds a record of 2-3.

Captain of Team USA is five-time Olympian and Kailua native Jesse Smith.

Smith spent just over nine minutes in the pool, but did not record a statistic.

Seeding for the quarterfinals will be determined after the conclusion of four more preliminary matches tonight.

Men’s water polo quarterfinals begin on August 3 at 7:00 p.m. HST.

