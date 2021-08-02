USA men’s water polo team extends losing streak with 5-14 loss to Greece

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA men’s water polo team falls to Greece in their final match of pool play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

After Sunday’s 5-14 loss, Team USA holds a record of 2-3.

That's the match, Greece defeats Team USA 14-5. 2 goals for @aobert18 and 7 saves for Drew Holland. Team USA now awaits their quarterfinal opponent on Wednesday between winner of Spain/Croatia.#waterpolo #Olympics — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) August 2, 2021

Captain of Team USA is five-time Olympian and Kailua native Jesse Smith.

Smith spent just over nine minutes in the pool, but did not record a statistic.

Seeding for the quarterfinals will be determined after the conclusion of four more preliminary matches tonight.

Men’s water polo quarterfinals begin on August 3 at 7:00 p.m. HST.

