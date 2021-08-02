USA men’s water polo team extends losing streak with 5-14 loss to Greece
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA men’s water polo team falls to Greece in their final match of pool play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.
After Sunday’s 5-14 loss, Team USA holds a record of 2-3.
Captain of Team USA is five-time Olympian and Kailua native Jesse Smith.
Smith spent just over nine minutes in the pool, but did not record a statistic.
Seeding for the quarterfinals will be determined after the conclusion of four more preliminary matches tonight.
Men’s water polo quarterfinals begin on August 3 at 7:00 p.m. HST.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.