Shoji brothers return home after tough loss in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

After an early exit in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Hawaii’s Erik and Kawika Shoji returned to the...
After an early exit in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Hawaii’s Erik and Kawika Shoji returned to the islands on Monday, greeted by their ohana.(Dave Shoji)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an early exit in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Hawaii’s Erik and Kawika Shoji returned to the islands on Monday, greeted by their ohana.

Their father Dave Shoji — former coach for the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team — shared a picture on his Twitter account, showing the Shoji ohana greeting their two Olympians.

“Welcome home boys, we love them no matter the outcome.” Shoji wrote in his tweet.

The duo, along with fellow local boy Micah Christenson and the US men’s Volleyball team were eliminated from the Olympics over the weekend after a tough three set loss to Argentina.

Erik was the starting libero for the Americans, while Kawika played sparingly in Tokyo as Chistenson was listed as the team’s starting setter.

The USA’s time in Tokyo was shorter than expected after earning the Bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

