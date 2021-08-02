Schatz celebrates Hawaii’s Carissa Moore on Senate floor for Olympic gold medal win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz on Monday celebrated Hawaii’s Carissa Moore on the Senate floor for her Olympic gold medal win.

Schatz opened his speech by crediting legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku for promoting his dream of making surfing an Olympic sport.

“One century later, Duke’s vision of Olympic surfing became a reality and there is nothing more fitting than Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore winning the first Olympic gold medal,” Schatz said.

Schatz touted Moore’s many achievements, from attending a prestigious high school that graduated more than 30 Olympians and former President Barack Obama to being the youngest person ever to win a world record in a surfing title at 18.

But he specifically emphasized the qualities she embodies — similar to those of Kahanamoku’s — that set her apart as an athlete.

“You want to see what the embodiment of aloha looks like, look no further than Carissa Moore,” Schatz said.

He added, “She has this incredible combination of speed and power in the water and a remarkable humility she carries with herself everywhere that she goes.”

Schatz closed his speech by noting that surfing is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.