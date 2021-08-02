Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Oahu’s tri Bourne prepares ahead of Olympic quarterfinal match against Germany

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball tournament continues this week, with Hawaii’s own Tri...
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball tournament continues this week, with Hawaii’s own Tri Bourne and partner Jake Gibb set to face Germany in the quarterfinals.(Tri Bourne)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball tournament continues this week, with Hawaii’s own Tri Bourne and partner Jake Gibb set to face Germany in the quarterfinals.

The pair’s last match was on Friday, with the entire weekend to prepare to the round of 16, Bourne taking to Instagram to share how he prepares himself to play on the biggest stage.

“There’s a lot of down time in between matches during the Olympics, so we’ve been spending almost all of that time fine tuning our craft, our body’s and our minds.” Bourne said in his post. “As you can imagine this is an athlete’s heaven most of the time but having extra time off can also be a challenge.”

It’s been a whirlwind of an Olympic run for Bourne after filling in with a days notice, after fellow local boy Taylor Crabb withdrew from the games due to a postive COVID-19 test.

The pair of Bourne and Gibb face off against Germany at 3:00 a,m, HST on Monday — streaming live on NBCOlympics.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Waikoloa Village residents ordered to evacuate as raging brush fire continues
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

Latest News

Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds shares a look at life in the Olympic Village
Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds shares a look at life in the Olympic Village
Hugh Watanabe
Japan men’s basketball team to miss quarterfinals after 77-97 loss to Argentina
The United States men’s volleyball team will not reach the podium this year, falling in...
USA men’s volleyball medal dreams end with loss to Argentina in pool play
Marcell Jacobs, right, of Italy, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor; USA’s Kerley takes silver