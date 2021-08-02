Oahu’s tri Bourne prepares ahead of Olympic quarterfinal match against Germany

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball tournament continues this week, with Hawaii’s own Tri Bourne and partner Jake Gibb set to face Germany in the quarterfinals.

The pair’s last match was on Friday, with the entire weekend to prepare to the round of 16, Bourne taking to Instagram to share how he prepares himself to play on the biggest stage.

“There’s a lot of down time in between matches during the Olympics, so we’ve been spending almost all of that time fine tuning our craft, our body’s and our minds.” Bourne said in his post. “As you can imagine this is an athlete’s heaven most of the time but having extra time off can also be a challenge.”

It’s been a whirlwind of an Olympic run for Bourne after filling in with a days notice, after fellow local boy Taylor Crabb withdrew from the games due to a postive COVID-19 test.

The pair of Bourne and Gibb face off against Germany at 3:00 a,m, HST on Monday — streaming live on NBCOlympics.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.