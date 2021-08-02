Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A groom was arrested on his wedding day for allegedly shooting a friend he suspected was having an affair with his new wife.

WVUE reports Devin Jose Jones was in a car with his new bride and a male friend when they got stuck in traffic.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with the friend riding with them.

Still in a tuxedo, Jones got out of the car and shot the man in the leg. Then he fired at another car also stuck in traffic, hitting one person in the hand.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Jones’ wife stopped an ambulance and was able to take cover inside.

Jones was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Evacuation order for Waikoloa Village lifted, but residents urged to remain prepared
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Hawaii School
As COVID cases spike, parents want distance learning options ahead of new school year

Latest News

A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics with gesture to support oppressed communities
A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Turtle flies through windshield in Florida
A grave marker for an unknown casualty from the USS Arizona is shown at the National Memorial...
Families urge using new DNA tech to ID dozens of USS Arizona unknowns
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US to evacuate journalists, aid workers from Afghanistan