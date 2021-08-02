Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Locally windy conditions continue Monday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong high pressure area far to the north-northeast will keep locally windy conditions over the state Monday. Winds should drop off a bit Tuesday as the high weakens slightly. Basically dry weather is also expected for Monday, with only brief passing showers for some windward and mauka areas. Passing trade wind showers will increase Tuesday or Wednesday as a weak mid-level disturbance drops down near the east end of the state, but no heavy rainfall amounts are expected.

The mostly dry and windy weather will keep near critical fire weather conditions into Monday. While the winds will decline Tuesday, parched leeward areas -- most of which are under severe or extreme drought -- will remain dry and prone to fire dangers.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for all Hawaiian coastal waters. The strong trade winds are also continuing to bring rough and elevated surf for east-facing shores. South shores are declining, with the monthly box jellyfish influx on Oahu going into its third (and usually final) day. North and west shores will continue to be generally flat.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Winds will remain strong before tapering off slightly Tuesday.
Strong winds continue into Monday

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Waikoloa Village residents ordered to evacuate as raging brush fire continues
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

Latest News

Winds will remain strong before tapering off slightly Tuesday.
Strong winds continue into Monday
Generally dry conditions will accompany the gusty winds.
Locally windy, mostly dry for Sunday
Generally dry conditions will accompany the gusty winds.
Strong trade winds for Sunday
Trade winds will be strongest on Sunday, with mostly dry conditions.
Forecast: Strong trade winds for the weekend