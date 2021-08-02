Locally windy conditions continue Monday

A strong high pressure area far to the north-northeast will keep locally windy conditions over the state Monday. Winds should drop off a bit Tuesday as the high weakens slightly. Basically dry weather is also expected for Monday, with only brief passing showers for some windward and mauka areas. Passing trade wind showers will increase Tuesday or Wednesday as a weak mid-level disturbance drops down near the east end of the state, but no heavy rainfall amounts are expected.

The mostly dry and windy weather will keep near critical fire weather conditions into Monday. While the winds will decline Tuesday, parched leeward areas -- most of which are under severe or extreme drought -- will remain dry and prone to fire dangers.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for all Hawaiian coastal waters. The strong trade winds are also continuing to bring rough and elevated surf for east-facing shores. South shores are declining, with the monthly box jellyfish influx on Oahu going into its third (and usually final) day. North and west shores will continue to be generally flat.

