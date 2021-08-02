Despite ongoing surge in cases, Ige says it’s safe for students to return to class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor, interim schools superintendent and state health director sought to reassure parents and educators Monday that it’s safe for public school students to return to class this week, despite an ongoing surge in COVID infections.

Gov. David Ige and health director acknowledged cases will go up when students return to class.

But they said schools will mitigate a rise in infections by requiring masks and taking other measures. And they urged residents to do their part, including by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick.

“We all have a part to play in getting our students back to in-person learning,” Ige said, in a news conference at Kawananakoa Middle School. “It’s in the best interests of our students.”

Tuesday is the first day of the fall term for Hawaii’s 165,000 public school students.

The kickoff of the new academic year comes as new COVID cases are soaring in the islands.

The surge, triggered by the delta variant, has prompted to some to call for a delay to the start of the school year. On Sunday, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said a “pause” might be a good idea.

But state authorities say that forgoing in-person instruction would have broader implications. Most students learned remotely a majority of the time during the 2020-21 school year, and educators are still unsure of the scope of learning loss and other impacts.

In a bid to prevent cases on campuses, schools will require universal masking indoors. The state Health Department has also issued additional health guidance for school administrators.

