Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:26 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Evacuation order for Waikoloa Village lifted, but residents urged to remain prepared
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
Hawaii School
As COVID cases spike, parents want distance learning options ahead of new school year

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
Evacuation orders lifted for communities affected by massive wildfire on Hawaii Island
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel