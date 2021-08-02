Tributes
Hawaii Island fire crews gaining upper hand on massive wildfire

Multiple agencies are working together to battle the flames.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County fire officials are continuing their battle against a massive wind-whipped wildfire.

In an update at 5 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii Fire Department Chief Kazuo Todd said crews are gaining an upper hand, however the fire is still active and ongoing.

“We’re currently fighting the fire on three primary fronts. One is in the Pu’u Kapu region where most of the wildland area has been burnt down, so we’re dealing with hot spots. For the most part, the fire has been brought more under control in that area,” Todd said.

He added that the only active flames are located east of Highway 190. All previously announced evacuation orders including the one for Waikoloa Village remain in effect.

Officials confirmed at least two homes were destroyed along with a handful of smaller structures like sheds.

“The weather has also started to more stabilize and the winds that have been prevailing and driving the fire down have died down,” Todd said. “At the moment the fire is not contained, and we are working feverishly to protect our communities.”

Mayor Mitch Roth is hopeful the evacuation orders can be lifted in the coming hours, but that all depends on the ongoing conditions of the fire.

The Old Kona Airport and Waimea District Park are serving as shelters, and Roth says there is still space for evacuees.

County officials said there were just over 100 people in the shelter in Kona, and two in the shelter in Waimea.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

This story will be updated.

