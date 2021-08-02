Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 60

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, has died at the age of 60, according to CNN.

He was known for his roles on “General Hospital,” “Port Charles” and “Days of Our Lives.”

NBC reported that Pickett was on location filming his latest project “Treasure Valley.”

Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer,...

Posted by Treasure Valley - The Movie on Sunday, August 1, 2021

“Treasure Valley” director Travis Mills said in a Facebook post that there was no official cause of death, but it “appears to have been a heart attack.”

“As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man,” Mills said in the post. “He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Waikoloa Village residents ordered to evacuate as raging brush fire continues
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

Latest News

FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Waikoloa Village residents ordered to evacuate as raging brush fire continues
Terry Hunter reviews LONG STORY SHORT
Terry Hunter reviews LONG STORY SHORT