Hawaii’s Tri Bourne, partner Jake Gibb eliminated from Olympic beach volleyball after loss to Germany

By Colt Almodova
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tri Bourne’s quest for Gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has come to an end.

Oahu’s Tri Bourne and partner Jake Gibb were sent home after suffering a three set defeat by Germany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler in beach volleyball’s round of 16.

Bourne and Gibb started the match with arguably their best performance throughout the entire tournament, as the United States pair went on a 7-1 scoring run to win the first set 21-17.

However, the American dream started to fade as Team Germany dominated the second set 21-15, tying the match at one set a piece heading into the final frame.

In the third set, Thole and Wickler pulled away from the US, going up 12-6 and eventually finishing off Bourne and Gibb, 15-11 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The next match for Team Germany is against Russian pair Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy.

Soon after the game, the 45-year-old Gibb announced that he would be retiring from Olympic beach volleyball competition, marking the end of a career that saw him appear in four-straight Olympic Games since 2008.

For Bourne and Gibb, the loss marks the end of a fascinating journey for an unexpected pair that teamed up just a few days before the Games — Bourne replacing fellow local boy Taylor Crabb after Crabb received a positive COVID-19.

