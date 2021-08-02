Hawaii’s largest hospitals, health networks to require workers to get COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID in the islands, Hawaii’s largest healthcare facilities and networks jointly announced plans Monday to institute vaccine requirements for workers.

The rules will be in place at:

Hawaii Pacific Health, include Kapiolani Medical Center for Children and Straub

The Queen’s Health Systems, including the Queen’s Medical Center

Adventist Health Castle

and Kaiser Permanente, including its Moanalua Medical Center

Officials said the requirements will go into effect on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, giving unvaccinated employees time to get the shot. There will be limited exemptions, the details of which aren’t yet decided.

Representatives from the various hospitals and networks of care also didn’t say what would happen if an employee declines to get vaccinated but also doesn’t qualify for an exemption.

But the Queen’s Health Systems did say that unvaccinated doctors and staff will be subject to weekly COVID testing. Those who don’t get tested or who test positive won’t be allowed to work.

“We know that the best way to protect ourselves against this rapidly-spreading virus is to get vaccinated,” said Queen’s President and CEO Jill Hoggard Green. “The COVID vaccines are safe and effective, and they are our best tool to emerging from this persistent global pandemic.”

Read more: Hawaii healthcare professionals to unvaccinated: ‘Today’s the day’ to get the shot

The announcement comes as a growing number of large companies and government agencies nationally also announce vaccine mandates as the highly contagious delta variant continues to drive up case counts. The governor has said he’s not ready to institute a mandate for state workers, but the president has put one in place for federal civilian workers, contractors and healthcare workers.

In announcing the mandates Monday, healthcare officials said they need to be part of the solution.

Hawaii has seen daily case counts soar in recent weeks. More recently, hospitalizations are also growing but the governor has said that so far Hawaii’s medical facilities can handle the increased need.

This story will be updated.

