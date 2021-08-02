Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds shares a look at life in the Olympic Village

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, Honolulu’s own Heimana Reynolds gives fans a look into what life is like in the Olympic village.

Reynolds posted a Tik Tok showing viewers behind-the-scene footage of the village.

Jordyn Barratt, fellow Team USA skateboarder and Hawaii native, took to Instagram to wish Reynolds a happy birthday.

Barratt and other members of the skateboarding team made sure to celebrate Reynolds by singing to him in the Olympic village.

Heimana Reynolds
Heimana Reynolds(@jordynbarratt)

Watch Reynolds compete in men’s park on August 4 at 2:00 p.m. HST on CNBC.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Residents are being told to evacuate the area of Waikoloa Village.
Waikoloa Village residents ordered to evacuate as raging brush fire continues
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

Latest News

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball tournament continues this week, with Hawaii’s own Tri...
Oahu’s tri Bourne prepares ahead of Olympic quarterfinal match against Germany
Hugh Watanabe
Japan men’s basketball team to miss quarterfinals after 77-97 loss to Argentina
The United States men’s volleyball team will not reach the podium this year, falling in...
USA men’s volleyball medal dreams end with loss to Argentina in pool play
Marcell Jacobs, right, of Italy, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor; USA’s Kerley takes silver