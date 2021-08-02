Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds shares a look at life in the Olympic Village
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, Honolulu’s own Heimana Reynolds gives fans a look into what life is like in the Olympic village.
Reynolds posted a Tik Tok showing viewers behind-the-scene footage of the village.
Jordyn Barratt, fellow Team USA skateboarder and Hawaii native, took to Instagram to wish Reynolds a happy birthday.
Barratt and other members of the skateboarding team made sure to celebrate Reynolds by singing to him in the Olympic village.
Watch Reynolds compete in men’s park on August 4 at 2:00 p.m. HST on CNBC.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.