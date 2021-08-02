Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds shares a look at life in the Olympic Village

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, Honolulu’s own Heimana Reynolds gives fans a look into what life is like in the Olympic village.

Reynolds posted a Tik Tok showing viewers behind-the-scene footage of the village.

Jordyn Barratt, fellow Team USA skateboarder and Hawaii native, took to Instagram to wish Reynolds a happy birthday.

Barratt and other members of the skateboarding team made sure to celebrate Reynolds by singing to him in the Olympic village.

A post shared by

Watch Reynolds compete in men’s park on August 4 at 2:00 p.m. HST on CNBC.

