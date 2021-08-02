Tributes
Hawaii reports 365 COVID cases, pushing number of infections in past 14 days above 3,500

Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 365 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for confirmed infections over the past 14 days to 3,535.

Of the new cases Monday:

  • 222 were on Oahu
  • 76 on Hawaii Island
  • S14 on Kauai
  • 44 on Maui

There were also nine residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The new cases push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 43,227. The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

There were no additional fatalities reported Monday. Hawaii’s COVID death toll stands at 537.

Meanwhile, 60.3% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated while 67.2% have gotten at least one shot.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

