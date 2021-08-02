Tributes
Former ‘Bows cornerback Rojesterman Farris II joins the Denver Broncos after getting released by Chicago Bears

By Colt Almodova
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rojesterman Farris II is getting another chance to make an NFL roster.

On Sunday, Farris, the former University of Hawaii cornerback, signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos just days after he was released from the Chicago Bears.

In May, the two-time honorable mention All-Mountain West defensive back joined the Chicago Bears before he was cut from the team last Tuesday.

Farris began his journey in the NFL when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons last year.

However his stint in Atlanta didn’t last long as Farris was cut from the Falcons in early August before joining the Bears offseason program in 2021.

In his final season with the ‘Bows, Farris played in 14 games and finished sixth on the team with 54 tackles.

His most memorable moment in Manoa came on senior night in 2019 when he returned a pick six for 100 yards against Army, sealing the 52-31 ‘Bows victory while recording the longest interception return in program history.

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to begin their preseason against the Minnesota Vikings on August 14.

