Forecast: Breezy winds to ease, showers increase later in the week

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure far north northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands will drive breezy to locally windy trade winds across local waters through Monday.

Winds will decrease slightly beginning Tuesday as the high weakens.

Generally dry conditions will prevail into Tuesday.

Expect an uptick in showers by the middle of the week, with rainfall favoring windward and mauka areas.

Expect slightly elevated surf heights along the east-facing shores to persist into Tuesday, before decreasing to near the summertime averages by Wednesday as the trade winds weaken slightly.

Swell energy from the south to southeast direction will continue to keep south-facing shores from going flat from Monday through mid-week.

The forecast guidance shows a small south-southwest swell arriving next Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

