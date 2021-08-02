2 people who died in separate Oahu drownings over the weekend identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The office of the Medical Examiner has identified two people who died in separate drownings in waters off Oahu over the weekend.

Waves swept 21-year-old Kristen Pang out to sea at the Makapuu Tidepools Saturday morning.

Rescue crews found the Kaneohe woman about a a half mile from shore. Her lifeless body was brought to Sandy Beach where EMS assisted in a death procurement.

Then on Sunday, a 22-year-old Honolulu man was snorkeling with a group before he was reported missing.

Around 9 p.m., his body was found about 50 yards from shore near the Ko Olina lagoon 4, and he was brought to shore.

The M.E. also identified him Monday as 22-year-old Peter Gerges.

