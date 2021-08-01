Tributes
Wind advisory posted for parts of Lanai, Maui, Big Island

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds are expected to build through the day Sunday, with winds strong enough for a wind advisory for portions of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for the island of Lanai, west and central Maui, and most areas of the Big Island, including Waikoloa and Waikii, all the way south to Ocean View, South Point and Pahala.

Northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible, with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Winds this strong can tear off roof shingles, knock down tree branches, and blow away tents and awnings. It can also make it difficult to steer vehicles, especially higher profile vehicles like trucks and SUV’s.

Persons in the advisory area should be alert for falling tree branches while walking or driving, and secure or take down tents and awnings.

Power outages will also be possible.

The winds will also increase concerns for fire weather conditions, as any wildfires that start could spread more quickly in leeward areas that are currently experiencing drought.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

