USA men’s volleyball medal dreams end with loss to Argentina in pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s volleyball team will not reach the podium this year, falling in straight sets to Argentina in Tokyo.

The team, which features Hawaii’s Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson, had a chance to advance to the quarterfinals with a win over the Argentinians.

Unfortunately, the Americans were out of rhythm, falling in a sweep 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 on Sunday in Tokyo.

USA setter Micah Christenson has been putting up the most stats for the trio of local players throughout the tournament, however was silent in his final performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA opened pool play strong with a sweep over France, but went on to lose three of their final four matches.

Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals, where they will meet Italy.

