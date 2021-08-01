Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

USA men’s volleyball medal dreams end with loss to Argentina in pool play

The United States men’s volleyball team will not reach the podium this year, falling in...
The United States men’s volleyball team will not reach the podium this year, falling in straight sets to Argentina in Tokyo.(FIVB)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s volleyball team will not reach the podium this year, falling in straight sets to Argentina in Tokyo.

The team, which features Hawaii’s Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson, had a chance to advance to the quarterfinals with a win over the Argentinians.

Unfortunately, the Americans were out of rhythm, falling in a sweep 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 on Sunday in Tokyo.

USA setter Micah Christenson has been putting up the most stats for the trio of local players throughout the tournament, however was silent in his final performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA opened pool play strong with a sweep over France, but went on to lose three of their final four matches.

Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals, where they will meet Italy.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii logs 452 new COVID cases; Lt. Gov. Green says positivity rate now at 5.7%
Makapuu Tide Pools
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out to sea near Makapuu Tide Pools
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
Big Island brush fire
Waikoloa Village residents ordered to evacuate as raging brush fire continues
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

Latest News

Hugh Watanabe
Japan men’s basketball team to miss quarterfinals after 77-97 loss to Argentina
Marcell Jacobs, right, of Italy, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor; USA’s Kerley takes silver
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics
Sunisa Lee of the United States performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics...
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee adds bronze on uneven bars