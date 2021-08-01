Tributes
OIA-ILH football game between Mililani, Kamehameha called off after positive COVID-19 test

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After missing the entire 2020 prep football season, the pandemic has already started affecting the 2021 season.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that a positive COVID-19 test within the Kamehameha football program has haulted the August 6th match up between the Warriors and Mililani.

Parents of Kamehameha’s student athletes were notified of the positive case and all in-person team activities were put on pause.

Along with the season opener, scrimmages against Castle and Kailua were also stopped.

This comes after the State’s highest single day total since the start of the pandemic with 485 positive cases.

It is not known at this time if the game between Kamehameha and the Trojans will be made up.

The official start of the 2021 Hawaii High School football season is set for this Friday, with four scheduled games.

