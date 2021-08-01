Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

A new spin on legendary sports stars, games and moments!

Origin Sports is new, free and just what sports fans need.
By Jason Old
Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:55 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Raycom Sports) - There’s a new, free streaming network that sports fans of all ages will love. The crossroads of nostalgia and star power, Origin Sports serves viewers an updated look at classic sports stars, games and moments!

These are the stories of the best in sports before they were professional stars. If you think you’ve seen all the highlights and heard all the stories, you’ll be happily surprised to experience what the new Raycom Sports streaming network has to offer.

“The moments and stories that defined them.” It’s a sports fan’s dream. Fresh, compelling sports content brought to you all day, every day.

It’s a break from daily highlights and trade talks, but not just what happened in the past. Origin Sports ties their programming directly to athletes and storylines that are trending in a given day’s sports news.

ORIGIN SPORTS IS JUST WHAT SPORTS FANS NEED!

On the channel, you’ll find a blend of throwback game re-airs featuring superstar names and original shows that bring you stories, insights and conversations straight from legendary players.

“Origin Games” is a collection of games you’ll either never forget or have never seen. From Peyton Manning’s first game as QB1 at Tennessee, to Michael Jordan’s last game in Chapel Hill against Duke, these classics will take you back to your childhood or give you a chance to see some of your favorite stars like you’ve never seen them before.

The Rise’ is an Origin Sports original series that digs deep into what made elite athletes the stars they became. Hear stories, memories and breakdowns from the players that lived the game at the highest level. With guests like Luke Kuechly, Dominique Wilkins and Ralph Sampson, ‘The Rise’ is an authentic look at the life and DNA of a sports star.

In addition to the free streaming channel, Origin Sports social media handles serve up bite-sized pieces of content that will keep you coming back for more.

FOLLOW ORIGIN SPORTS ON: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TIKTOK

Ever hear where Dominique Wilkins’ “The Human Highlight Film” nickname came from?

How about highlights of a teenage Patrick Mahomes tearing up high school defenses?

Or maybe a look back at one of the wackiest game-winning touchdowns college football has ever seen?

Sit back and enjoy these inspirational stories, memorable games and amazing highlights!

Watch all of that and more on Origin Sports - streaming on Samsung TV, The Roku Channel and XUMO!

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Political onlookers expressed shock Tuesday as federal prosecutors accused two former state...
Bribery scandal at state Capitol spurs new questions about legislative transparency
Officers and SWAT teams are headed to Makaha to investigate a barricade situation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Makaha
federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action

Latest News

The message to consumers: Buyer beware.
As the Big Game nears, law enforcement are cracking down on counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise
Aaron Donald of the LA Rams is not just the most dominant defensive player in the game now.
How Hawaii’s own ‘Coach Nokes’ helped prep one of football’s best defensive players
How Hawaii’s own ‘Coach Nokes’ helped prep one of football’s best defensive players
How Hawaii’s own ‘Coach Nokes’ helped prep one of football’s best defensive players
The National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened their six-game homestand on...
Rainbow Warriors volleyball opens homestand with sweep over Long Island
Wahine hoops return to the road for games against Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State