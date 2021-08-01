Locally windy, mostly dry for Sunday

Trade winds will be rather strong for the next few days before backing off a bit on Tuesday. It will also be generally dry, with just some brief light passing showers for windward and mauka areas and possible upslope showers on the Kona side of the Big Island. Showers will increase a bit around Tuesday, mainly for windward and mauka areas.

The mostly dry and locally windy weather will approach critical fire weather thresholds over the next few days, especially from the late morning to the afternoon hours, as most of the islands remain under some degree of drought.

The strong trade winds are continuing to bring rough and elevated surf for east-facing shores. On south shores, surf will be waist-high at best, with the monthly box jellyfish influx underway on Oahu. North and west shores will remain rather flat.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for all coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas. A gale watch will take effect Sunday for the usually windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.