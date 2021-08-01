Japan men’s basketball team to miss quarterfinals after 77-97 loss to Argentina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Japan men’s basketball team suffered a loss to Argentina on Saturday night in their last match of pool play.

With a final score of 77-97, Team Japan’s run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games have come to an end.

Hawaii’s own Hugh Hogland represented Team Japan in his first Olympic games.

Hogland ― listed on the roster as Watanabe ― did not play in yesterday’s match.

Team Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals to take on Team Australia.

The men’s basketball quarterfinals kick off with Slovenia and Germany on August 2 at 3:00 p.m. HST.

