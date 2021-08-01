Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:49 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A Florida woman is pushing for more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after losing three of her family members to the virus in less than a week.

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, her 65-year-old mother and her 85-year-old grandmother to COVID-19 in just five days.

“I lost my grandmother on Saturday, lost my fiancé on Monday and lost my momma yesterday [Thursday],” Devereaux said. “I had to skip going to my memaw’s funeral… so I could get to the hospital to say goodbye to my momma.”

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the deaths of her mother and grandmother, also from the virus.(Source: Tiffany Devereaux, WJXT via CNN)

Losing her family members has turned Devereaux’s world upside down.

“I feel lost. I feel so lost. I don’t know what to think or how to feel right now. I want my loved ones back. They’re the ones that always got me through the hard times in my life, and now, they’re all gone,” she said, through tears.

Devereaux also tested positive for COVID-19 but had mild symptoms. She says the only member of her family who had been vaccinated was her grandmother.

Devereaux says she had to skip her grandmother's funeral to say goodbye to her 65-year-old...
Devereaux says she had to skip her grandmother's funeral to say goodbye to her 65-year-old mother at the hospital.(Source: Tiffany Devereaux, WJXT via CNN)

But now, Devereaux plans to get vaccinated herself and is pushing for others to get vaccinated as well.

“My mom and fiancé, their last wish was for me to get vaccinated. They told me how painful this virus was,” she said. “I just want everyone to know how important this is.”

She hopes that with more people getting the shot, no other family has to experience her heartbreak.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
‘The pandemic is not over’: Ige urges vaccinations and vigilance after state reports 622 cases, 3 deaths
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 485 new COVID cases in highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic; no additional fatalities
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
With the shortage in rental cars, residents have been turning to renting out their cars using...
City cracks down on peer-to-peer car rentals clogging residential neighborhoods
Federal mandate requiring vaccine or testing impacts more than 20K civilian workers in Hawaii.
President’s tough new vaccination rules impact 20K federal civilian workers in Hawaii

Latest News

She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
A local pastor and his wife, volunteers and Project Vision chipped in to offer direct...
Vaccine clinic in Palolo Homes offering residents direct incentives
Amid an ongoing surge in COVID cases across the state, Hawaii reported 485 new infections...
Hawaii reports 485 new COVID cases in highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases