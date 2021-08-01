HFD investigates cause of minibus fire in Waianae after body found in wreckage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters said a body in Waianae was discovered following a blaze involving a minibus late Friday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they initially received a report of a building fire on Hakalina Road but upon arrival found a minibus fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

While putting out the blaze, fire crews said they discovered a single body burnt beyond recognition.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by midnight and successfully extinguished the blaze shortly after.

Officials said salvage and overhaul operations were suspended to preserve any evidence.

HFD said the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

At this time, there are no reports of estimated damages.

This story will be updated.

