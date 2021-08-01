Tributes
Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III fought Danny Chavez ending in majority draw

UFC
UFC(UFC)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III finishes with a majority draw against Danny Chavez with total scores of 29-27, 28-28, and 28-28.

Kamaka III suffered a second-round point deduction that ultimately led to the majority draw.

After Saturday’s outcome, the Kamehameha graduate now holds a record of 8-4-1.

Watch the main card on ESPN as Uriah Hall takes on Sean Strickland at 3:00 p.m. HST.

