Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III fought Danny Chavez ending in majority draw

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III finishes with a majority draw against Danny Chavez with total scores of 29-27, 28-28, and 28-28.

Kamaka III suffered a second-round point deduction that ultimately led to the majority draw.

After Saturday’s outcome, the Kamehameha graduate now holds a record of 8-4-1.

Watch the main card on ESPN as Uriah Hall takes on Sean Strickland at 3:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.