Gold medalist Carissa Moore honors Duke Kahanamoku with leis at Waikiki statue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfing made its long awaited Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games — with Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore representing Team USA.

Moore became the first woman ever to win a gold medal in surfing.

Since reaching the podium on Monday, Moore has returned home to be with her family.

As celebrations continue, Moore took some time Saturday morning to bring leis to the Duke Kahanamoku statue in Waikiki — honoring the legendary waterman’s dream of Olympic surfing.

Kahanamoku put the sport of surfing on the map — while spreading the aloha spirit.

“Stopped by to share my leis with Duke to honor our father of modern day surfing and the ambassador or Aloha,” said Moore in an Instagram post. “Surfing wouldn’t be what it is today without him and all those who came before.”

