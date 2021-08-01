Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

American Caeleb Dressel claims 4th Olympic victory in 50 free

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's...
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Securing his place as one of the biggest stars of the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel won his fourth gold medal with a victory in the 50-meter freestyle Sunday.

Dressel cruised to a relatively easy win in the frenetic dash from one end of the pool to the other, touching in an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.

When the 24-year-old Floridian saw his time and, more important, the “1” beside his name, he splashed the water and flexed his bulging arms.

Dressel swept the 50 and 100 freestyle races, to along with a world-record triumph in the 100 butterfly and a leg on the winning U.S. team in the 4x100 free relay. And he still had one more chance to make it five medals on the final day of swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

A few minutes after Dressel climbed from the pool, Australia’s Emma McKeon completed her own freestyle sweep. She touched in 23.81 seconds to take the women’s 50 free, adding to her victory in the 100 and her sixth medal overall at these games.

In keeping with the theme of the day, Bobby Finke pulled off his own sweep in the two longest freestyle races.

With another strong finishing kick, Finke became the first American man in 37 years to win the 1,500 freestyle. He added to his victory in the 800 free, a new men’s event at these games.

In the men’s 50, France’s Florent Manaudou finished behind Dressel to repeat as the Olympic silver medalist in 21.55, while Brazil’s Bruno Fratus claimed the bronze in 21.57 — edging American Michael Andrew for the final spot on the podium.

In the ready room shortly before the race, Dressel paced back and forth anxiously while most of the other swimmers relaxed in their chairs.

Then, he was cool as can be in swimming’s most furious lap. Popping up from the water with the lead, as is always the case with his impeccable underwater technique, Dressel was clearly in front all the way in a race that is often too close to call.

Dressel had one more event — the 4x100 medley relay, a race the United States has never lost at the Olympics. He was swimming the butterfly leg in a race that caps nine days of swimming competition at a 15,000-seat that, sadly, was largely empty throughout the meet.

If Dressel claims a fifth victory, he would join Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, as well as East Germany’s Kristin Otto, as the only swimmers to win as many as five golds at a single Olympics. Phelps did it three times.

McKeon also has a shot at history after winning with an Olympic-record time of 23.81.

The silver went to Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström in 24.07, while defending Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark settled for bronze this time in 24.21.

American Abbey Weitzeil finished last in the eight-woman field.

McKeon has a chance to earn her seventh medal in the 4x100 medley relay. No female swimmer has ever captured that many at a single games.

Just as he did in winning the 800 free, Finke stayed close throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk took the silver in 14:40.66, while the bronze went to Germany’s Florian Wellbrock in 14:40.91. Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri faded to fourth in 14:45.01.

The top four were close nearly the entire race, often separated by less than a second. But that was right where Finke needed to be. After his closing lap in the 800, he knew he had the speed at the end to beat everyone else.

Finke has been perhaps the biggest American surprise at the pool. Relatively unknown before the U.S. trials, he became the first American male to win the grueling event since Mike O’Brien at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

___

Paul Newberry is an Atlanta-based national writer and sports columnist covering his 14th Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
‘The pandemic is not over’: Ige urges vaccinations and vigilance after state reports 622 cases, 3 deaths
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 485 new COVID cases in highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic; no additional fatalities
With the shortage in rental cars, residents have been turning to renting out their cars using...
City cracks down on peer-to-peer car rentals clogging residential neighborhoods
Federal mandate requiring vaccine or testing impacts more than 20K civilian workers in Hawaii.
President’s tough new vaccination rules impact 20K federal civilian workers in Hawaii

Latest News

With school starting soon, state says in-person instruction is safe despite surge in cases
With school starting soon, state says in-person instruction is safe despite surge in cases
Entertainment: 'Moana' costume outrage, 'Hawaii Five-0' celebrations, Jason Momoa
Entertainment: 'Moana' costume outrage, 'Hawaii Five-0' celebrations, Jason Momoa
The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor Celebrates Living History Day
The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor Celebrates Living History Day
Inspiring water boy, most fun city, body marbling and a real hoverboard
Inspiring water boy, most fun city, body marbling and a real hoverboard
Izik Performs on Sunrise