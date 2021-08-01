Tributes
21-year-old woman dead after being swept out sea near Makapuu Tide Pools

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a woman from Hawaii has died after being swept out to sea Saturday morning in east Oahu.

Honolulu Fire Department said the woman was reported missing by her friends at around 8:45 a.m.

Officials said the 21-year-old was last seen standing on a ledge near Makapuu Tide Pools when she was swept out to sea by a wave.

HFD and the US Coast guard deployed their helicopters to search for the missing swimmer while Honolulu Ocean Safety utilized their rescue watercrafts to assist in the search.

Officials found the woman’s body about an hour later, half a mile from the Alan Davis shoreline.

Ocean Safety officials brought the victim to Sandy Beach Park, where Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman as deceased.

This story may be updated.

