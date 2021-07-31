With school starting soon, state says in-person instruction is safe despite surge in cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With public school students returning to the classroom on Tuesday, state officials said they believe it is still safe to conduct in-person instruction despite the surge in COVID cases.

On Friday, the state reported 622 infections, with 25% of COVID cases found in children.

State Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said while there is some risk in bringing children back to school, she said having students learning in-person is essential.

“There is risk involved in everything. But I think we also have to be cognizant that there is a cost to not having children in school and having them fall further behind in learning and the continued social isolation,” Char said.

“So when we weigh everything, and we’re trying to make schools as safe as we possibly can, the Department of Health has been working very, very closely with the Department of Education, to put mitigation factors in place to try and make the school safer.”

Char acknowledged that in bringing roughly 180,000 students back to the classroom, there will be some people who have COVID.

However, she said pushing vaccinations, mandating masks indoors, washing hands and ensuring children stay home when they are feeling sick will help minimize the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, Gov. David Ige said the Education Department is still offering distance-learning options for students.

“One of the lessons learned during the last school year is that having a teacher teaching in the classroom as well as online is possible,” he said.

“So the department is looking at ways that they can meet the needs of students and parents who want online learning while at the same time be able to have students in classes.”

