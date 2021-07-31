Tributes
What to watch Saturday: Catch track and field, swimming competition in Tokyo

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marks the 10th day of competition in Tokyo.

Here’s what to watch:

Men’s Basketball

Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland and Team Japan will square off against Argentina in men’s basketball.

It’s a must-win game for Japan if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 6:40 p.m.

Track and Field

Track and field continues Saturday in Tokyo, with the women’s 100-meter final.

Watch starting at 2 p.m. on KHNL or online.

Swimming

It’s the final day of swimming competition in Tokyo.

Watch the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle, men’s 1,500-meter freestyle, and medley relays.

The coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. on KHNL or online.

How to watch the Olympics

