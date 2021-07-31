What to watch Saturday: Catch track and field, swimming competition in Tokyo
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marks the 10th day of competition in Tokyo.
Here’s what to watch:
― Men’s Basketball
Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland and Team Japan will square off against Argentina in men’s basketball.
It’s a must-win game for Japan if they want to stay alive in the tournament.
Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 6:40 p.m.
― Track and Field
Track and field continues Saturday in Tokyo, with the women’s 100-meter final.
Watch starting at 2 p.m. on KHNL or online.
― Swimming
It’s the final day of swimming competition in Tokyo.
Watch the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle, men’s 1,500-meter freestyle, and medley relays.
The coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. on KHNL or online.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
