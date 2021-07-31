USA men’s water polo falls to Hungary in competitive 8-11 loss in Olympic pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s water polo team lost to Hungary in their fourth match of pool play on Friday night.

Hawaii’s own Jesse Smith played almost seven minutes but did not record a statistic in the match.

With the loss to Hungary, Team USA currently stands at 2-2 in pool A.

The USA Men fell to Hungary 11-8 today at #Tokyo2020 moving to 2-2 in Group A action. @ben_hallock and @Amazing_Brick scored two goals each while Alex Wolf recorded 10 saves in net.



RECAP: https://t.co/U3ufSEsWO8#waterpolo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/X2zznbp7KG — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) July 31, 2021

The USA men’s water polo team squares off against Greece in their final preliminary round match.

Catch the action on CNBC on August 1 at 4:30 p.m. HST.

