USA men’s water polo falls to Hungary in competitive 8-11 loss in Olympic pool play

USA Water Polo
USA Water Polo(@usawp)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s water polo team lost to Hungary in their fourth match of pool play on Friday night.

Hawaii’s own Jesse Smith played almost seven minutes but did not record a statistic in the match.

With the loss to Hungary, Team USA currently stands at 2-2 in pool A.

The USA men’s water polo team squares off against Greece in their final preliminary round match.

Catch the action on CNBC on August 1 at 4:30 p.m. HST.

