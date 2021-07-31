Tributes
UH Football begins Fall training camp in preparation for upcoming 2021 season

By Cienna Pilotin and Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today kicked off the first day of training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team.

This is the ‘Bows first offseason with head coach Todd Graham after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all in-person training last year.

“Great thing about training camp, we got three weeks here and spend all the time in the world we can, teaching and learning, bonding together and getting better,” said coach Graham.

Fall training camp gives the players and coaches the opportunity to come together as a team again.

“We came out here prepared today, especially our players, I liked the energy, I liked the tempo on the field,” said Graham. “There was nothing today that I didn’t like, other than the mental mistakes which are pretty obvious you’re going to have.”

Due to the pandemic, players say what they have missed the most about football was the brotherhood it has given them.

“It feels good you know just to be around the boys again, that’s the whole thing about football, just building the bond and the brotherhood with your teammates,” said UH’s star linebacker Darius Muasau.

With training camp underway, Coach Graham and the Rainbow Warriors have one goal in mind — a Mountain West championship.

“It felt great to be out there with my brothers competing again. It was kinda boring at home doing nothing, but now were competing getting better and it’s fun,” said quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. “I was ready from last night, I couldn’t sleep but I mean it’s time, this is our year.”

The ‘Bows are set to open their season on the road against UCLA on August 28.

UH Football begins Fall training camp in preparation for upcoming 2021 season
