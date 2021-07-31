In need of relief, Queen’s Health Systems asks FEMA for additional frontline workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the governor said Hawaii’s health care system is handling the increase in COVID cases, the state’s largest hospital system said it needs additional assistance.

Queen’s Health Systems said it has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send 80 nurses immediately and then 50 more per month.

Currently, the hospital group has 45 COVID patients with most of them unvaccinated and in their early 40s. Queen’s added that eight of them are on ventilators.

The health care system said it needs replacements for frontline workers who are worn out from long hours.

“Our staff have been working tirelessly, day and night for over a year and a half now,” said Jason Chang, chief operating officer of Queen’s Health Systems.

“And, you know, the compassion that they share when you talk to them, they’re upbeat, but they’re tired. And so we want to make sure that they get relief.”

There has been no word yet on FEMA’s response to the request.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.